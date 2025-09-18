Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,261,000 after purchasing an additional 81,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,443,000 after purchasing an additional 682,203 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $760.39 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $939.86. The company has a market cap of $719.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $739.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $774.13.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price target (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.61.

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the acquisition, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

