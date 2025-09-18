Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $721.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $694.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $727.88.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.