Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,653 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 558 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.63.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,015.24. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $546,405.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,297,902.69. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $225.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.52. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.01 and a 12 month high of $229.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

