FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $343.60 and last traded at $344.69, with a volume of 842690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $361.84.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDS. Raymond James Financial raised FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $394.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $424.44.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $390.50 and a 200 day moving average of $422.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.800-17.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total value of $1,320,315.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,650.79. This represents a 39.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total value of $3,398,665.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,711.68. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 40,436.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,536,000 after acquiring an additional 429,028 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 829,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,873,000 after purchasing an additional 301,129 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 39.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 683,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,558,000 after purchasing an additional 192,448 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4,209.8% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 192,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,878,000 after buying an additional 187,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,180,160,000 after buying an additional 137,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

