Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF $VTC Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wedmont Private Capital owned about 6.49% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF worth $76,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

VTC stock opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.58. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

