ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 19.1% – Should You Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) rose 19.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 13.70 ($0.19). Approximately 20,990,227 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 8,516,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.16).

ImmuPharma Stock Up 18.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of £68.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1,535.06 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.15.

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

