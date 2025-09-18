Short Interest in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Increases By 41.3%

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 53,400 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the August 15th total of 37,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ISCV stock opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.99. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $70.13. The company has a market capitalization of $522.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 118,025.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.