Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 123 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after acquiring an additional 560,457 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,021,846,000 after acquiring an additional 31,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,144,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $958,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $580,317,000 after acquiring an additional 24,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of LMT opened at $473.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.78. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

