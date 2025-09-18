Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 3,614 Shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEC

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital owned approximately 0.67% of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,262,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,594,000 after buying an additional 460,429 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 122.5% in the first quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 34,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,246.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 30,843 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 438.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEC opened at $99.99 on Thursday. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $101.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.52.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.