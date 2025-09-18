AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXO) Short Interest Up 42.0% in August

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,100 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF by 214,735.1% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 165,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 165,346 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 74,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA SIXO opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.58. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $33.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.50.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr\u002FOct ETF (SIXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.