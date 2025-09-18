Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 874 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF $CATH

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $80.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day moving average is $72.44. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $80.63.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

