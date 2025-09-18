Financial Survey: Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) and Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Elliman and Hang Lung Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Elliman -5.98% -7.11% -2.27% Hang Lung Properties N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Douglas Elliman and Hang Lung Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Elliman $995.63 million 0.26 -$76.32 million ($0.74) -3.95 Hang Lung Properties $1.44 billion 3.97 $276.02 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Hang Lung Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Douglas Elliman.

Douglas Elliman has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Lung Properties has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.6% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hang Lung Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hang Lung Properties beats Douglas Elliman on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc. owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes shopping malls, office premises, residential, retail, serviced apartment, hotel, and car parking properties, as well as industrial premises. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management, project management, car park management, and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

