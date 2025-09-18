Cheelee (CHEEL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $29.02 Million

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, Cheelee has traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar. One Cheelee token can currently be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00001281 BTC on exchanges. Cheelee has a total market cap of $29.02 million and $2.59 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cheelee

Cheelee’s launch date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,828,115.48959432 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 1.50962811 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,685,984.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheelee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

