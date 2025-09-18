Financial Contrast: Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) vs. Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) and Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Bankinter has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of East Asia has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bankinter and Bank of East Asia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankinter $5.44 billion N/A $1.03 billion $1.22 12.61 Bank of East Asia $5.67 billion 0.70 $590.75 million N/A N/A

Bankinter has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bank of East Asia.

Profitability

This table compares Bankinter and Bank of East Asia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankinter 20.63% 17.35% 0.85% Bank of East Asia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bankinter and Bank of East Asia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankinter 1 3 0 0 1.75 Bank of East Asia 1 0 0 0 1.00

Dividends

Bankinter pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Bank of East Asia pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Bankinter pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Bankinter beats Bank of East Asia on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bankinter

(Get Free Report)

Bankinter, S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services. The company also provides saving and investment products, including profiled funds, sustainable investment funds, other managers funds, pension funds, and themed funds, as well as funds for beginners; regular investment plans; and advisory, customized investment, wealth management, and alternative investment products and services. In addition, it offers accident, home, life, funeral, health, mortgage payment protection, property, personal, and motor insurance products, as well as business insurance products. Further, the company provides various services, such as estate administration, switch, asset management, accounts management, and transfer services, as well as real estate and brokerage services. Additionally, it offers retail, personal, private, commercial, and corporate banking products, as well as remote banking services. The company was formerly known as Banco Intercontinental Español, S.A. and changed its name to Bankinter, S.A. in July 1990. Bankinter, S.A. was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About Bank of East Asia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as SME loans and financing guarantee schemes; corporate and commercial financing products, including syndicated and construction loans, acquisition and structured financing, working capital financing, share financing and IPO-related loans, and commercial mortgages; trade finance services and expert trade solutions; factoring services; import and export trade finance; guarantee services; eTradeConnect that allows buyers and sellers to connect, transact, share information, and submit applications for financing through a single platform; cash management services; corporate wealth management products; foreign exchange and treasury products; and marine cargo, property, trade credit, employee compensation, life, savings, and endowment insurance plans. In addition, it offers private banking services comprising investment advisory services; investment solutions, such as unit trusts, linked deposits, currency trading and management, global equities and bonds investments, structured products, and options and derivatives; portfolio management services; securities and futures broking services; cyber banking, credit cards, and ATM; and various international services. The company operates outlets in Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The Bank of East Asia, Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.