Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 834 Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 834 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,430,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,811 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 132.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Lumentum from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Friday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lumentum from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lumentum to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Lumentum Stock Down 4.4%

Lumentum stock opened at $163.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.17 and a beta of 1.42. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $171.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.48.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.57%.The company had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, SVP Jae Kim sold 4,507 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $526,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 33,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,389.20. The trade was a 11.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,250 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $148,825.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,725.22. This represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,687 shares of company stock worth $6,628,952 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lumentum

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.