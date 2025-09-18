Longboard Asset Management LP Invests $232,000 in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,136,000 after acquiring an additional 147,186 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,397,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,849,000 after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,151,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,645,000 after buying an additional 26,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ONE Gas by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after buying an additional 148,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,407,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on ONE Gas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

OGS stock opened at $75.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.62.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $423.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.69 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 10.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.320-4.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

