Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Releases Earnings Results

Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of STC stock opened at C$8.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$284.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.20. Sangoma Technologies has a twelve month low of C$5.80 and a twelve month high of C$11.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STC. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.00 price target on Sangoma Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities set a C$11.00 target price on Sangoma Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corp is a provider of hardware and software components that enable Internet protocol communications systems for both telecom and datacom applications. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and support of voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications.

