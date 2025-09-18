Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.04%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Evolution Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPM opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $187.66 million, a P/E ratio of 109.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.8%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -1,600.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

About Evolution Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 468,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 110,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 24.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 27,068 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 34.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth $91,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

Featured Articles

