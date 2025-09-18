Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.04%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE EPM opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $187.66 million, a P/E ratio of 109.42 and a beta of 0.61.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.8%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -1,600.00%.
Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.
