Longboard Asset Management LP Takes $253,000 Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. $PSTL

Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 964.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 124,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 151.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $71,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSTL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.75 price target on Postal Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PSTL opened at $15.75 on Thursday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.04 million, a PE ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Matt Brandwein sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $65,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 109,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,552. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

