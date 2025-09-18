Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eden Research (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Eden Research had a negative net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%.

Eden Research Trading Down 3.2%

LON:EDEN opened at GBX 2.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of £14.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -752.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.27. Eden Research has a 1 year low of GBX 2.23 and a 1 year high of GBX 4.60.

Get Eden Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eden Research

In other news, insider Sean M. Smith bought 390,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 per share, with a total value of £11,718.72. Also, insider Alexander John Abrey bought 360,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 per share, for a total transaction of £10,814.70. Corporate insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eden Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eden Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.