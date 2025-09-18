Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 233,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 222,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,659,000 after buying an additional 23,422 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $219.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $202.96 and a 1 year high of $226.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.02.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

