Marshall Financial Group LLC Invests $1.03 Million in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 59.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 6.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $206,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 41.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,785,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research lowered SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $86.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.21. SEI Investments Company has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 31.25%.The company had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $3,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 171,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,122,258. This represents a 16.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $443,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,375. The trade was a 79.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

