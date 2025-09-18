Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF $EDV Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF makes up 1.2% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2,272.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of EDV opened at $69.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.60.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

