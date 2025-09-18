Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,969 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of GE Vernova worth $117,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.35.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $614.69 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.00 and a 1 year high of $677.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $613.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.14. The company has a market cap of $167.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.12, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.87.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

