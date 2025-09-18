Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 582,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 2.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $14,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,369,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,605 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,570,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,732 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,106,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,846,000 after purchasing an additional 431,781 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,062,000 after purchasing an additional 114,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,324,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,721 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $25.45.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

