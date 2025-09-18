IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 40.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 262 shares in the company, valued at $169,600.46. The trade was a 89.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 29,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.98, for a total transaction of $18,491,734.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,311 shares in the company, valued at $52,650,885.78. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of IDXX opened at $640.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $609.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.39. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $688.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.