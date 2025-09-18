Marshall Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vistra Corp. $VST

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Melius Research raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Melius started coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.71.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $4,481,747.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 222,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,719,732.60. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,402 shares of company stock worth $21,742,629. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $208.01 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $217.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.08. The company has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

