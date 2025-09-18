Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $33.73 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,899 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 4.5% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $33,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 127,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 172,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 49,499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $67.56 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $66.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

