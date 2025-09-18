Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,471,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $906,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $930,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.53.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.9%

ADI stock opened at $246.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $258.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,115 shares of company stock worth $9,529,113 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

