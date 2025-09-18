Sharkey Howes & Javer Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK opened at $396.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.36. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $262.65 and a 1 year high of $399.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.