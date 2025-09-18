Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $151.88 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,979,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,357 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $151,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 86,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 69,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 357,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,686,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BIV opened at $78.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.61.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.