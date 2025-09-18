Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 998 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $219,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.3% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,462,000. Balefire LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 54.4% during the second quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.40.

NYSE:TT opened at $398.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $429.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.51. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

