Bath Savings Trust Co Invests $219,000 in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMD. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total transaction of $739,282.50. Following the sale, the director owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,319.50. The trade was a 38.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.48, for a total transaction of $2,238,355.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,503 shares in the company, valued at $127,303,978.44. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,588 shares of company stock valued at $5,289,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. William Blair raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.20.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $271.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.57. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.92 and a twelve month high of $293.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

