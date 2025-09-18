Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $58.49 Million Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $58,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $337,299.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,958,001.74. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total value of $7,543,953.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,286 shares in the company, valued at $117,194,933.16. This represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,010 shares of company stock worth $34,547,699 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Progressive from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Progressive from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.31.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $243.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $228.54 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.05.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.25%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

