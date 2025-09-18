Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $267,000 in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.82. W.P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $430.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 4.00%. W.P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 target price on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

