Envision Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF $UITB

Envision Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Envision Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Envision Financial LLC owned approximately 0.30% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,421,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,651,000 after purchasing an additional 266,696 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,801,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,569,000 after acquiring an additional 41,389 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,568,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,623,000 after purchasing an additional 314,984 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 935,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,904,000 after buying an additional 152,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after buying an additional 230,153 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

UITB stock opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $48.30.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.1616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

