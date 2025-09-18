Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Shares Sold by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD trimmed its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 38,164.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,635,000 after acquiring an additional 505,680 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $74,095,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,611.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 214,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,202,000 after acquiring an additional 202,425 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $62,485,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 112.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,896,000 after acquiring an additional 127,234 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:CSL opened at $333.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $311.41 and a one year high of $481.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.83.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

