Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 8,062 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF $TIPX

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,062 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 927.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 45,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $959,000.

Shares of TIPX stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

