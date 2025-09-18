Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 16,184 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,184 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 1.2% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $19,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $363,100.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,083.66. The trade was a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total transaction of $280,992.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,293.52. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,730 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,892 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $171.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The firm has a market cap of $98.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.97.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

