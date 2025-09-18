Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,114,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,697 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,064,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after acquiring an additional 799,569 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.8% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,904,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,700,000 after buying an additional 374,414 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,160,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 38.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,181,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,223,000 after buying an additional 326,435 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

WMS stock opened at $140.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.63. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $166.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $829.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.54 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

