Polianta Ltd Acquires 6,100 Shares of Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Polianta Ltd grew its position in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $32,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Albemarle by 74.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 84.1% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Wall Street Zen raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Albemarle from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Albemarle from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Albemarle from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

NYSE ALB opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albemarle Corporation has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $113.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average of $68.08.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is -17.38%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

