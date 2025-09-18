Myriad Asset Management US LP Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000. Coupang accounts for approximately 2.2% of Myriad Asset Management US LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPNG. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Coupang by 101.6% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,784,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,413,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555,600 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,127,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 436.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,497,000 after buying an additional 7,067,830 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,775,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 204.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,352,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,509,000 after buying an additional 2,251,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 167.71 and a beta of 1.15. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $33.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.13%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nomura upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 815,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $26,007,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 503,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,533.12. This represents a 61.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 75,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $2,093,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,016,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,050,762.60. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 988,983 shares of company stock valued at $31,203,966. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

