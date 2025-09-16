Bank of New Hampshire Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,480 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 32,625 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 7.0% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Applied Materials by 17.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,945 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $170.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $136.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.92.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

