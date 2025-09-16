Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $6.71 Million Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 136.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.5% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $76.78 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $100.32. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.45.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.24. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on VAC shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, Director Christian Asmar purchased 337,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.11 per share, with a total value of $22,990,598.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,045,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,571,970.24. This represents a 9.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

