Flex Ltd. $FLEX Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in Flex by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 267,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Flex by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,813,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,243,000 after purchasing an additional 690,611 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Flex news, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 111,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,075.45. This represents a 8.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $566,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 37,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,492.54. This trade represents a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,020 shares of company stock worth $2,352,367 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $58.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.34.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

