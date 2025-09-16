Bank of New Hampshire Buys 4,585 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF $IBDV

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBDV. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 690.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 653.1% during the second quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IBDV opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $22.43.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.