Beacon Financial Group Acquires Shares of 94,819 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,402 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,115 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,047,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,082,000 after purchasing an additional 456,465 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,579,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,390,000 after purchasing an additional 135,852 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 114.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,300,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,060 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average is $49.16.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1092 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

