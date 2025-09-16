Veracity Capital LLC Has $655,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,250,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 2,062.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 63,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.
Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of NYSE ET opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $21.45.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. This represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.54.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
