Veracity Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 79.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 121.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $97.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.28.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,208.48. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

