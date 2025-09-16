Veracity Capital LLC Sells 1,083 Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $843,762.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,240,400. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony R. Thene sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.99, for a total transaction of $4,654,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,074,304.81. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,890,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRS shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.33.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $241.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.91 and a 200 day moving average of $228.30. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $138.61 and a fifty-two week high of $290.84.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $755.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

